Every year Hindi Journalism Day or Hindi Patrakarita Diwas is celebrated on May 30 to mark the beginning of journalism in Hindi in India. On many 30, 1826, Pandit Jugal Kishore from Calcutta started the first newspaper in the Hindi language titled 'Udanta Martand'. Pandit Jugal Kishore started Hindi Journalism and thus, he has special respect in the world of Hindi journalism. Today, netizens are extending wishes and greeting to journalists to celebrate 195 years of Hindi journalism. Take a look:

May 30 is considered to be a important day for Hindi Journalism, the first #Newspaper in Hindi Language, "Udanta Martand" was published on this day. Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla started it as a weekly newspaper from Calcutta on 30 May 1826. #hindijournalismday #udantamartand pic.twitter.com/M3wUvb5E2t — RW • Rishikesh Writings (@RwRishikesh) May 29, 2021

A strong nation's Success and failure depends on it's journalism. Wishes to the hindi journalists on the occasion of #hindi_Journalism_day pic.twitter.com/Wd8Lo3qTy1 — Vinita Roy (@VinitaR72543638) May 30, 2021

The success and failure of democracy depends on its journalism, it is possible to build a strong nation only on the basis of independent, fair and bold journalism. Best wishes to all you journalists on #HindiJournalismDay!#हिंदी_पत्रकारिता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/pP7R38w20g — Jai Bakshi (हिंदू सुरताण🇮🇳🙏🏻) (@iam_bakshi) May 30, 2021

Happy Hindi Journalism Day .... 🎉🎉🎉💐💐💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/gqzMf3Os5B — Saurabh Chauhan INC 🇮🇳 (@saurabhc0) May 29, 2021

