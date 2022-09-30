Hurricane Ian has been wreaking havoc in Florida for the past couple of days. Amid this, a video of a female weather reporter has gone viral as people spotted something odd on her microphone. Reporter Kyla Galer, a 3-times Emmy award-winning journalist, was seen reporting from ground zero with a condom wrapped on her microphone. Incidentally, Galer said that she did so to protect her mic from getting wet. Meanwhile, placing a condom over a microphone is common practice for reporters on the soaking wet ground. Hurricane Ian: International Space Station Flies Over Cyclone, Shares Video As It Plows in Florida (Watch).

Florida Weather Reporter Wraps Mic In Condom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyla Galer (@kylagaler)

