Several instances of parents and school authorities in the States being at loggerheads have been reported. And the reason has been "teaching material." A new video shared by Twitter handle Libs of TikTok has gone viral, and it shows a parent reading NSFW lines from a book, dubbing it as 'pornographic.' The viral clip starts midway with a middle-aged man carrying a printed paper and reading aloud to fellow parents. He claims middle school students, probably from sixth, seventh and eighth graders of Moore County Schools, have access to a 'pornographic' book named Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. Amidst the commotion, he reads a few lines, "Hey Earl, I am gonna eat your pussy. Do you know how to eat pussy? [sic]" He continued to read further before being asked to sit down. The agitated and concerned parent was clearly horrified over this content being available for young students. To this, the novel's author, Jesse Andrews, tweeted an old thread presenting his side of the story. He also reshared a letter previously written to school authorities (not Moore County Schools) but to Elizabethtown (pa) School District. He agreed the book has "sex and dumb jokes", but it's just "1.5% of the book." He categorically denied Me and Earl and the Dying Girl to be 'pornographic'. 'Gay Porn' Boy-on-Boy Sex Guide in Recommended Reading List for 7th Graders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Video of a Mother Calling It Out Goes Viral.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl novel was released in 2012. It was also adapted into a film in 2015 that starred Thomas Mann, Olivia Cooke, RJ Cyler, and Jon Bernthal.

"Pornographic" Book Made Available to Middle School Students?

⚠️ GRAPHIC CONTENT ⚠️ A parent reads from the pornographic book “Me & Earl & The Dying Girl” which is available in a middle school in @MooreSchools. The superintendent interrupts and doesn’t let him finish. It’s too graphic for adults but is available for children in schools. pic.twitter.com/tYpYcTQE6k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2022

‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ Author Jesse Andrews Responds

hi everyone. here's what i wrote the last time this account posted about my book https://t.co/AOtPqFpFBR — jesse andrews (@_jesse_andrews_) November 2, 2022

More From His End

i also wrote this letter a while ago on the same subject https://t.co/lAGJfuZ7va — jesse andrews (@_jesse_andrews_) November 2, 2022

