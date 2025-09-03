“Not all heroes wear capes, some just quit jobs.” This is what a 29-year-old woman from Delhi wrote on social media when she announced that she walked away from a bank job. Vani, who worked as a probationary officer at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), stated that her decision to resign without having a plan B was to choose her mental peace. Although the job gave her financial stability, she admitted that it took a toll on her mental health. In a follow-up post, she acknowledged that choosing to walk away from a job comes with a privilege not many have. “I quit my job with a solid plan B. But would love if you guys can support me in this journey,” read the Instagram post. In India, a government bank job is seen as the ultimate benchmark of stability. Vani secured the job after clearing competitive exams in 2022 before being posted in Meerut as a Scale-I officer handling loans. Fresher Quits Corporate Job Just Day After Joining, Sends 1-Line Resignation Saying ‘Mza Nahi Aa Raha’; LinkedIn Post Goes Viral.

Delhi Woman Quits PNB Job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani & Saavi - Content Creators (@pestolicious)

She Quit Her Job Without a Plan B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani & Saavi - Content Creators (@pestolicious)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)