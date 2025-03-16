Recently, a 28-year-old woman took to Reddit and said that she called off her wedding after learning that her fiancé of five years bought a house with his mother. The woman said that she and her partner were planning their future together, including kids, finances, and even buying a house together. However, she said that she was shocked when her fiancé told her that he had already bought a house with his mother. "Turns out he already bought a house. But not with me… with his MOM. And he didn’t even tell me he was looking," she added. The woman further stated that she called off the wedding stating that she "can’t marry someone who thinks this is normal". The 28-year-old also wrote in her post that her fiancé's family was blowing up her phone saying that she was being dramatic. The woman also stated that her own parents told her that cancelling the whole wedding was "extreme". Elon Musk Lookalike Spotted in Pakistan: Viral Video Shows US Billionaire's Doppelganger Having Rice at Hostel in Peshawar, Netizens React With Funny Comments.

Woman Calls Off Her Wedding After Husband Buys House With Mom

