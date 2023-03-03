Illy, an Italian coffee company has landed itself in a middle of a controversy after it printed India's map on its coffee cans by removing the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Italian coffee company was pulled up by Twitter page INSIGHT UK which slammed them and asked them to recall their products. "This is unacceptable. @illycaffe must recall these products, apologise and market with full India map. They can't remove Union Territories of Jammu&Kashmir and Ladakh from Indian map and advertise their Indian Coffee. Will they be ok if Scotland is cut off from the UK map?" the INSIGHT UK asked. Soon, Illy accepted their mistake and said that they take full responsibility. "Unfortunately, it takes time to create a new can, but please trust we are doing the best we can, working at full speed to have the new packaging available soon and the old one removed completely," the Italian coffee company said in response. Twitter Faces Flak for Showing Wrong India Map With Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh As Separate From India; Read Furious Tweets From Netizens.

Illycaffe Prints India Map Without Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

This is unacceptable. @illycaffe must recall these products, apologise and market with full India map. They can't remove Union Territories of Jammu&Kashmir and Ladakh from Indian map and advertise their Indian Coffee. Will they be ok if Scotland is cut off from the UK map? pic.twitter.com/AsBwdBdum2 — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) March 2, 2023

We Are Already Working To Fix It

Unfortunately, it takes time to create a new can, but please trust we are doing the best we can, working at full speed to have the new packaging available soon and the old one removed completely. (2/2) — illycaffè (@illycaffe) March 2, 2023

