Twitter Faces Flak for Showing Wrong India Map With Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh As Separate From India; Here’s How Twitteratis React

Twitterati Reacts Against Twitter Showing Wrong India Map

We the people of bharat🇮🇳'll not tolerate this kind of dictatorship. @rsprasad @AmitShah @HMOIndia please take a legal action against the new east india company#TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/biTlQrgHh7 — Shirish Kaushik🇮🇳⛳ (@SaffronShirish) June 28, 2021

Twitter User Shares Real Map of India

Twitterati Appeals For Twitter Ban

#TwitterBan See our map according of TWITTER Twitter Bharat Map. Real Bharat Map pic.twitter.com/Z6b0iBOUQd — Abhishek Rana (@Abhishekranajee) June 28, 2021

Twitter User Demands Action Against Twitter

#TwitterBan So the confronting level has reached its ultimate stage. Action is to be taken NOW. — #BeHonest.🇮🇳 (@PKotekar) June 28, 2021

