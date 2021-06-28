Twitter Faces Flak for Showing Wrong India Map With Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh As Separate From India; Here’s How Twitteratis React
Twitterati Reacts Against Twitter Showing Wrong India Map
We the people of bharat🇮🇳'll not tolerate this kind of dictatorship. @rsprasad @AmitShah @HMOIndia please take a legal action against the new east india company#TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/biTlQrgHh7
— Shirish Kaushik🇮🇳⛳ (@SaffronShirish) June 28, 2021
Twitter User Shares Real Map of India
Dear @Twitter @TwitterIndia
This is a full map of the republic of India....
It's too much😠😠😡#TwitterBanInIndia #TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/2ofsNDPJKL
— Navin Singhania (@Navinsofficial) June 28, 2021
Twitterati Appeals For Twitter Ban
See our map according of TWITTER
Twitter Bharat Map. Real Bharat Map pic.twitter.com/Z6b0iBOUQd
— Abhishek Rana (@Abhishekranajee) June 28, 2021
Twitter User Demands Action Against Twitter
#TwitterBan So the confronting level has reached its ultimate stage.
Action is to be taken NOW.
— #BeHonest.🇮🇳 (@PKotekar) June 28, 2021
