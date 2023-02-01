Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced new income tax slab rates while presenting the Union Budget 2023. Sitharaman extended the income tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh under the new income tax regime. The Finance Minister also went to hike in rebate under section 87A of new income regime to Rs 7 lakh in the Union Budget 2023. Soon after Sitharaman's announcement, netizens took to social media to share funny memes and hilarious jokes on the new income tax slabs. Here are some of the best one's. New Income Tax Slabs 2023-24: Income Tax Exemption Limit, Rebate Under Section 87A Raised in New Tax Regime; Check Full Details Here.
No Income Tax Upto Rs 7 Lakhs Under New Tax Regime
No income tax upto Rs 7 lakhs under new tax regime in Union #Budget 2023 pic.twitter.com/8KePvaPemf
— Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) February 1, 2023
Middle Class Right Now
No tax under 7 lakh
Middle class...😂#incometax #BudgetSession #Budget #NirmalaSitaraman #BudgetSession2023 #budgetday #middleclass pic.twitter.com/dXGBhD6IAL
— Anshuman Singh (Harsh) (@AnshumanSinghHa) February 1, 2023
No #incometax Till 7 Lakhs
Friend : Bro no #incometax till 7 lakhs...
Berozgar me : pic.twitter.com/innMCdvk6C
— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 1, 2023
Income Tax- Rebate Extended
Me feeling happy with Rs 6093\- in my account, after Income tax- rebate extended on income from Rs 5 Lakhs to Rs 7 Lakhs.#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/YBCtnCpgC9
— త్రివిక్రమ్ గారి శిష్యుడు (@yoursbheema) February 1, 2023
WHAT A BUDGET
WHAT A BUDGET🚀🍾#BudgetSession #incometax#NirmalaSitaraman#GDP #bankniftyoption#Nifty #incometax
Middle class💥😂:- pic.twitter.com/j4vVz7kdmk
— Bariya Ankur (@BariyaAnkur1) February 1, 2023
