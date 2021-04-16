Indian Railways Marks 168th Anniversary
On 16th April,1853, the 1st passenger train was flagged from Mumbai to Thane.
Indian Railways continues to serve the Nation for last 168 years & is committed to serve the growing needs of a New India.
Heartfelt gratitude to all passengers & Railway staff for their support. pic.twitter.com/Uuxut9nyav
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2021
Social Media Is Flooded With Stunning Pics of Passenger Trains
#IndianRailways a few pictures of Indian railways pic.twitter.com/Fza1xeXRCu
— 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) April 16, 2021
Honouring the Rail Network
168th Anniversary Of Indian Railways! Connecting Places and Hearts!❤️#IndianRailways #IRCTC #railway pic.twitter.com/5k68iBUHQj
— SRIJAN (@adisrijansahay2) April 16, 2021
First Passenger Train Ran From Mumbai to Thane
Happy Birthday to #IndianRailways
On 16th April 1853, first train ran from Bori Bunder to Thane with three locomotives namely Sahib, Sultan and Sindh. pic.twitter.com/m40aINvFY3
— OdishaRailUsers - Multimodal Connectivity Forum (@OdishaRail) April 16, 2021
Lifeline of the Country!
Happy 168th birthday to #IndianRailways & @Central_Railway. 168 glorious years into the service of nation. Lifeline of the India. pic.twitter.com/NjYyyAlAUc
— Himanshu Vartak (@himanshuyv) April 16, 2021
More Stunning Pics of Railways
KOO CHUK CHUK CHUK....
168 years ago today, the first train rolled on Indian soil. Over the years, the #IndianRailways has played an integral, pivotal and vital role in India's growth story. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/majym6KRGq
— Zona Glomerulosa (@SnapperSurgeon) April 16, 2021
We Evolved Over the Years
Happy Birthday to Indian Railways.
A journey that started from just 34 km in 1853 is serving as a lifeline to crores of Indians today.
A journey from Steam to Diesel to Electric locomotives.@RailMinIndia#IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/sPBZRhC4A8
— Prasanta Acharyya (@prasanta_ji) April 16, 2021
168 Years of Indian Railways
HAPPY 168TH BIRTHDAY "INDIAN RAILWAYS" 🥳 Since 16th April 1853#IndianRailways #wdp4d @PiyushGoyal @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/wwcrou5Nns
— Allwyn Rapol (@AllwynRapol) April 15, 2021
