Indian Railways Marks 168th Anniversary

On 16th April,1853, the 1st passenger train was flagged from Mumbai to Thane. Indian Railways continues to serve the Nation for last 168 years & is committed to serve the growing needs of a New India. Heartfelt gratitude to all passengers & Railway staff for their support. pic.twitter.com/Uuxut9nyav — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2021

Social Media Is Flooded With Stunning Pics of Passenger Trains

Honouring the Rail Network

First Passenger Train Ran From Mumbai to Thane

Happy Birthday to #IndianRailways On 16th April 1853, first train ran from Bori Bunder to Thane with three locomotives namely Sahib, Sultan and Sindh. pic.twitter.com/m40aINvFY3 — OdishaRailUsers - Multimodal Connectivity Forum (@OdishaRail) April 16, 2021

Lifeline of the Country!

Happy 168th birthday to #IndianRailways & @Central_Railway. 168 glorious years into the service of nation. Lifeline of the India. pic.twitter.com/NjYyyAlAUc — Himanshu Vartak (@himanshuyv) April 16, 2021

More Stunning Pics of Railways

KOO CHUK CHUK CHUK.... 168 years ago today, the first train rolled on Indian soil. Over the years, the #IndianRailways has played an integral, pivotal and vital role in India's growth story. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/majym6KRGq — Zona Glomerulosa (@SnapperSurgeon) April 16, 2021

We Evolved Over the Years

Happy Birthday to Indian Railways. A journey that started from just 34 km in 1853 is serving as a lifeline to crores of Indians today. A journey from Steam to Diesel to Electric locomotives.@RailMinIndia#IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/sPBZRhC4A8 — Prasanta Acharyya (@prasanta_ji) April 16, 2021

168 Years of Indian Railways

