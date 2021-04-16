Indian Railways Marks 168th Anniversary

Social Media Is Flooded With Stunning Pics of Passenger Trains

Honouring the Rail Network

First Passenger Train Ran From Mumbai to Thane

Lifeline of the Country!

More Stunning Pics of Railways

We Evolved Over the Years

168 Years of Indian Railways

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)