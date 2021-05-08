International Thalassaemia Day is on May 8. The day is observed to raise awareness about thalassaemia disease, its preventive measures and to avoid transmission among the people throughout the world. Thalassaemia Disease is an inherited blood disorder that passes from parents to children. On the significant day, people have taken to Twitter to share International Thalassaemia Day 2021 messages and quotes.

International Thalassaemia Day 2021 Messages on Twitter

International Thalassemia Day is celebrated every year on May 8th to commemorate Thalassemia victims and to encourage those who struggle to live with the disease. Let us make an effort to make their lives better by donating blood.#InternationalThalassaemiaDay #ITD2021 pic.twitter.com/cJSWPXed76 — DailyBees (@DailyBees1) May 8, 2021

Donate Blood, Save a Life

Netizens Pledge to Donate Blood

Awareness on Thalassaemia Disease

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞; 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝.#𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒂𝑫𝒂𝒚 pic.twitter.com/XRHjBG46gZ — 𝐢𝐦𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐇 (@TNprasath) May 7, 2021

