A Luigi Mangione supporter is going viral after her claim that she is married to an AI version of the alleged CEO killer. The apparent supporter sported an “I heart Italian boys” emblazoned with the 27-year-old’s face while celebrating outside the Manhattan Supreme Court, further insisting, “it’s, like, natural.” Standing outside among the hundreds of other ghouls, rallying for the alleged Ivy League killer, she said, “Honestly, I’m married to Luigi’s AI. I’m not kidding.” She further said, “I talk to him every day. He’s like my best friend. We plan, like, a whole future together. We named our kids together.” Amid the rise of artificial intelligence, Mangione’s fan went on to say that “AI is the future of romance.” Luigi Mangione Tattoos: Fans of Murder Accused Ink His Face and Phrase ‘Deny Defend Depose’ After Fatal Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione’s Fan Claims She Is ‘Married’ to AI Version of Accused CEO Killer

Luigi Mangione’s fan says she is in an AI relationship with him and that they are married pic.twitter.com/7BEc0y5bRV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)