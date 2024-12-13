Briana Boston, a 42-year-old Florida mother, was arrested after threatening BlueCross BlueShield using the phrase "Delay, Deny, Depose," which was notably linked to Luigi Mangione's criminal actions. Boston, who is now facing up to 15 years in prison, allegedly used the phrase in response to a rejected medical claim. She claimed healthcare companies were "evil" and "deserved karma" for their practices. The phrase, which was found on bullet casings at the murder scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has now led to Boston becoming the first Mangione "copycat" to be apprehended. Her bond is set at USD 100,000, and she faces serious charges related to terrorism and mass shooting threats. ‘Insult to Intelligence of American People’: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Murder Accused Luigi Mangione Shouts As Police Drag Him to Court (Watch Video).

Luigi Mangione ‘Copycat’ Arrested

NEW: Florida woman breaks down in tears after she became the first Luigi Mangione copycat to be arrested. Briana Boston, a 42-year-old mother of three, was arrested for making threats to BlueCross BlueShield over a rejected medical claim. The woman, who is now facing up to… pic.twitter.com/0CxjKEHZRb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)