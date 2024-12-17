Fans of Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, are showing their support by getting tattoos of him and phrases linked to the incident. Some individuals have chosen to ink Mangione's face, while others are opting for the phrase "Deny Defend Depose," which has gained traction online. One woman even referenced Mangione’s X profile, featuring the Pokémon character Breloom, as inspiration for her tattoo. Mangione was arrested six days after the fatal shooting of Thompson, which occurred in a cowardly attack. His supporters’ tattoos have sparked controversy as they glorify the alleged murderer. Luigi Mangione ‘Copycat’ Arrested: Florida Woman Threatens Insurance Company Using Phrase ‘Delay, Deny, Depose’ That Was Found at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Murder Scene.

Luigi Mangione Fans Get Tattoos of His Face

