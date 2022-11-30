New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday dismissed claims that she met Finland counterpart Sanna Marin due to they are similar in age and have a lot in common. During a press conference, the New Zealand PM replied to the sexist question from a male journalist. The journalist asked Jacinda Ardern that she met Sanna Marin because they are similar in age and gender, to which the New Zealand PM replied "Anybody ever asked the same question to Barack Obama and John Key." She further said that "We have a higher proportion of men in politics, its reality and if two women meet is not simply because of their gender." Also Read | New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Cancels Her Wedding Amid New Omicron Restrictions.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern Shuts Down Male Journalist's Sexist Question

A journalist asks Jacinda Ardern if she met with Finnish PM Sanna Marin just because the two are "similar in age" and have "a lot of common stuff". It goes about as well as you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/HWvWnOAqdX — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 30, 2022

