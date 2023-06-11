Tanzania's sibling duo, Kili Paul and Neema Paul, have taken social media by storm once again with their latest Instagram Reel. The talented pair showcased their remarkable dancing skills and artistic flair in a video set to the popular Adipurush song, exclaiming "Jai Shree Ram" as they mesmerised viewers with their synchronized moves. The viral video, which has been shared across various social media platforms, has garnered widespread attention, amassing millions of views and a deluge of enthusiastic comments from fans around the world. Kili Paul and Neema Paul's flawless choreography, combined with their infectious energy and expression, have struck a chord with audiences, earning them widespread acclaim for their talent and dedication. PM Modi Mentions Tanzanian Siblings Kili And Neema in Mann Ki Baat, Urges Kids to Make Lip-Syncing Videos to Make Indian Languages Popular Like TikTok Stars.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)