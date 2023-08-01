If you follow the latest memes, then you would have already come across the funny meme of a man saying, “Jaldi waha se hato”, but now some electric biker seems to have got it as his horn. A video shows a man riding through and honking "Jaldi waha se hato" has been shared online, and needless to say, it is going viral. 'Kaam Aisa Karo Ki Chaar Log' Funny Memes Go Viral, Check Out Hilarious Tweets That Will Make Your Friday, FriYay.

Watch Viral Video:

If u own a electric vehicle this has to be ur horn 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I9F3U9Pvhi — Munna (@dakuwithchaku) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)