Tamannaah Bhatia's dance performance on the "Kaavaalaa" song is gaining a lot of momentum on social media with many people recreating her hook steps. Recently, a Japanese man's dance to the popular song from the film Jailer has gone viral on social media where he is seen recreating Tamannaah Bhatia's steps. The song sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao became an instant hit among netizens when it was released. The viral video uploaded by Instagram user @kaketaku.japan on the "Kaavaalaa" song shows him dancing groovily to the beats of the song.

Here's the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAKETAKU🕺 (@kaketaku.japan)

