What's with the wedding mishaps? Accidental to outright unacceptable, wedding ceremonies witness some of the most unforgettable moments. And these incidents also make to the internet in the form of 'funny' viral videos. TBH, they will make you cringe so hard. Just like this viral clip dubbed as 'jija sali kiss video,' and this brother-in-law and sister-in-law's accidental kiss will make you say 'WHY.' It shows the bride and the groom comfortably sitting post jaimala ritual when one of the groom's sisters-in-law feeds him sweets, followed by accidentally kissing him! Yep, you are reading all right, and why stop at just reading when you can watch this second-hand embarrassment-inducing video? Bride and Groom Get Into ‘Action’ Right at the Mandap and It’s Not What You Are Thinking! Viral Video Will Give You Second-Hand Embarrassment.

Viral Clip of 'Jija Sali Kiss Video' That'll Make You Say WTH!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)