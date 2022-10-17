Maths hasn't been everyone's cup of tea in school with trigonometry tables and formulas making it a gruelling process during the examinations! But, an Indian maths teacher has come to the rescue by using the fun mathematical technique to teach his class in the US. In a viral video, the mentor could be seen making his students recite a jingle which he probably made them memorise and remember the numerous trigonometry formulas. Watch the clip that displayed his extraordinary teaching skills and gathered likes of the netizens online! Old Video of Man Celebrating Karwa Chauth With His Three Wives in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot Goes Viral Again.

Watch Viral Video of Indian Maths Teacher Using Jingles to Teach Trigonometry in US Class:

Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)