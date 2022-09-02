A Candian woman Amanda Booth has given a kinky angle to how we wear or see jewellery! The artist transforms bodily fluid into pearl-like gems. The new twist is now Amanda is making pearl necklaces from semen, and that's why it is called jizzy jewellery. The woman runs the business by the name of 'Trinkets by Amanda Booth' that makes wearable pieces of accessories from people's bodily fluids, locks of hair, and ashes. She also filmed the entire preparation process on TikTok; the video is now making rounds on the internet. Breastmilk Jewellery: Karnataka Woman Turns Mothers' Milk Into Beautiful Jewel Pieces To Preserve Memories Forever.

