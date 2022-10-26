Who is Jordan Gray? She is a trans woman comedian and is in the news for her “hilarious” and naked live performance for Channel 4 Friday Night Live segment. Jordan, assigned male at birth, has been undergoing gender transition, which she also sang about during her gig last week. However, in an impromptu move, she went a step ahead and decided to strip completely naked amidst the cheering live audience. Jordan Gray tore open her pink pantsuit to reveal her boobs and penis. She did not stop there but used “her penis” to play the keyboard with it. She stood on the chair to show off her penis more significantly before going off the stage. Jordan's X-rated performance might have been well-recieved by the spectators inside the studio, but not so much online. More than 1,400 Ofcom complaints have been registered against the NSFW live performance. Netizens, too, expressed their disgust and concerns over this perverse act by Jordan Gray! Ontario Trans Teacher Wears Massive Fake Boobs to Class, Canada School Reportedly Defends Kayla Lemieux Prompting Backlash, Watch Viral Images & Videos.

Content Warning: If nudity bothers you, please tread carefully as the below tweets contain the video of Jordan Gray stripping fully naked that shows the penis and butt. She was performing for Channel 4 Friday Night Live.

Jordan Gray Naked Live Performance Video

Here is the full video, of Transgender, Jordan Gray stripping, playing piano with penis, live on BBC Channel 4 (live Friday night) I don't know if the "performance" is more serious or the people who applaud and cheer ... this is part of the squalid world we have to witness pic.twitter.com/HRxsRxkmXS — mateo #MAGA #acodap (@nicolas62574020) October 25, 2022

Bravery or Perverse?

This was on Channel 4 last night. If you search Jordan Gray he has received overwhelming support for his 'bravery'. In reality this pervert should have been arrested for indecent exposure but he won't be. pic.twitter.com/03a5Qi0i35 — cjxue8853 (@cjxue8853) October 23, 2022

Should Be Arrested or Not

This was on Channel 4 last night, Jordan Gray. Should have been arrested for indecent behaviour 🤮 instead receives overwhelming support for his/her bravery FFS 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bToHydqlqJ — Agrannywhosaidno (@Agrannywhosaid1) October 22, 2022

