BTS' youngest member Jungkook turns 25 on Wednesday, September 1, 2022. The golden maknae of the boy band was trending on Twitter as the ARMY couldn't keep calm ahead of his birthday. The South Korean singer has much to celebrate, and the hashtag #JungkookDay bombarded the microblogging site in advance of the main event. Fans shared super adorable videos, GIFs, and pictures of Jeon Jungkook and one can't get enough of them. BTS Jungkook as Cartoon Character! Golden Maknae Makes Cameo Appearance in Disney Channel Series 'The Owl House'.

It's Jungkook's Birthday tomorrow. This video put me in my feels. 😢#JUNGKOOKDAYpic.twitter.com/gzk0Yageti — ⟭⟬AmberLynn⁷⟬⟭ Googie Day is coming! 🐰 (@AmberLynn_117) August 30, 2022

📢📢📢 GIVEAWAYS 📢📢📢 PRIZES!!!🎉🎉 2 WINNERS OF 200 CASH IN GCASH 2 WINNERS OF 100 CASH IN GCASH Rules!!! ✅ like and rt💜 ✅ Follow me💜 It's for JUNGKOOK BIRTHDAY on SEPTEMBER 1 💜💜💜 ENDS IN SEPTEMBER 1 2022💜💜#방탄소년단진#JUNGKOOKDAY#jungkookbirthdaypic.twitter.com/OB0PfxcsXY — BTS⁷♡// (@bts_vvmkonfyh) August 30, 2022

