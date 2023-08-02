Delhi Police recently took to their Instagram handle to post about the conjunctivitis outbreak and how one should prevent it. The advisory video posted by Delhi Police features black glasses with the song "Kala Chashma" from the Bollywood movie Baar Baar Dekho playing in the background. "Please wear glasses to prevent the spread of Conjunctivitis. Get well soon! [sic]," read the caption of the viral post by Delhi Police. Cases of conjunctivitis are high in many areas of Delhi with doctors advising people to keep a check on its spread. Monsoon Menace: Delhi Government Hospitals on Alert to Deal With Cases of Conjunctivitis, Vector-Borne Diseases, Says Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Check Delhi Police's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DelhiPolice (@delhi.police_official)

