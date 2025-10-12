Kolkata commuters faced a frightening ordeal at Sealdah station when a woman allegedly threatened fellow passengers with pepper spray after failing to secure a seat on a local train. A video shared by Instagram user Amrita Sarkar has gone viral, showing the woman in a green kurti arguing with another passenger before attempting to spray the irritant. When a bystander intervened, she reportedly sprayed more across the compartment, causing coughing and discomfort, particularly to two children. Other passengers quickly restrained her and handed her over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Sarkar condemned the woman’s actions, emphasising that pepper spray should only be used for genuine self-defence. She described the incident as “dangerous” and criticised the woman as “criminal-minded” for showing no remorse. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

Woman Sprays Pepper on Passengers Over Seat Dispute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Sarkar (@amrita_jhilik)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)