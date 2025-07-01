"Kulhad Pizza Jalandhar Viral Video" is one of the breakout searches on Google Trends. It is because the viral Kulhad Pizza couple from Jalandhar, Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, are once again winning hearts online—this time with a romantic Instagram reel set to the soulful track "Bhul Janeya" from the upcoming Punjabi movie Sarbala Ji. Shared on their official page, the video captures the couple’s adorable chemistry as they groove and vibe effortlessly to the trending song, drawing admiration from fans and Punjabi music lovers alike. Kulhad Pizza couple who had moved out of India after facing constant threats from conservative religious groups within their communities over their online "viral" presence continue to share reels and posts giving a glimpse of their personal lives. With their natural charm and growing popularity on social media, the Kulhad Pizza duo continues to serve more than just viral food content—this reel adds a slice of romance and culture that’s resonating widely across Instagram. Watch the full video below. Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Videos: 5 Times Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Gave Us Couple Goals With Their Fun and Trending Instagram Reels (Watch).

Kulhad Pizza Couple From Jalandhar's Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehaj Arora (Kulhad Pizza) (@sehaj_arora_)

Here's Original 'Bhul Janeya' Song From 'Sarbala Ji' Movie

