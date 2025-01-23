The Kulhad Pizza couple grew in popularity due to their creative way of selling pizzas in kulhads. However, they rose to prominence after they were embroiled in an MMS video controversy that portrayed them in a negative light. The couple, though they put the incident behind them, faced severe criticism, backlash, and even received death threats. Earlier, it was speculated that the couple had shifted their base to the UK. Now, in a viral video shared by Sehaj Arora, the couple has confirmed that they moved to the UK with their son in an emotional video. The video gives viewers a sneak peak of a few moments from the couple’s life. It also shows them bidding goodbye to the country and their loved ones and starting a new life in the UK. Watch the viral video below. Kulhad Pizza Couple Leaves India: Sehaj Arora and Wife Gurpreet Kaur Move to UK With Their Son.

Kulhad Pizza Couple Moves to UK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehaj Arora (Kulhad Pizza) 🇮🇳 (@sehaj_arora_)

