The Kulhad Pizza couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, who earned fame for their food business and fun Instagram reels capturing their heartwarming chemistry, have sparked potential divorce rumours. The separation rumours began surfacing online after Sehaj Arora deleted his Instagram account. It must be noted that the couple has not shared any official statement on the matter, but their social media behaviour over the past weeks seems to have become the point of discussion. According to reports earlier, both Sehaj and Gurpreet unfollowed each other on social media before Sehaj deleted his Instagram account. A clarification on the matter is awaited. Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Videos: 5 Times Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Gave Us Couple Goals With Their Fun and Trending Instagram Reels.

Sehaj Arora Deletes Instagram Account

