The Kulhad Pizza couple, Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, gained fame due to their creative way of selling pizzas in Kulhads. Ever since they rose to prominence online, they have never ceased to entertain, even obtaining the tag of ‘internet’s most loved couple.’ In the latest video, Gurpreet Kaur makes a style statement in stunning ethnic wear. First, she turns heads in a gorgeous maroon kaftan featuring intricate gold embroidery. Then, she slays in a vibrant red kaftan featuring stunning mirror work. Gurpreet completes her looks with bangles, bracelets, strappy heels and earrings. Her subtle yet glamorous makeup enhances her features and her neatly styled straight hair finishes each look with finesse. She keeps things entertaining by grooving to the beats of hit and popular Punjabi songs. Watch the kulhad pizza couple’s videos below. Kulhad Pizza Couple Desi Viral Video: Sehaj Arora's Wife Gurpreet Kaur Grooves to Haryanvi Song in Colourful Ghagra Choli, Watch Instagram Reel.

Gurpreet Kaur Slays in Ethnic Wear

Gurpreet Kaur Stuns in Maroon Kaftan

