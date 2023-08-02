Recently a woman named Seema Haider illegally crossed the Pakistani Border to meet her Indian Boyfriend Sachin. The story has been in the news for the past week. Many people have criticized the act, and it has also given rise to many memes and hilarious jokes. In a video going viral on social media, a woman is seen criticizing the couple and stating that there is nothing good about Sachin. During this, she uses the phrase “Lappu Sa Sachin Hai”, which has sparked a meme fest on social media. People are cracking up over the phrase and the way she says it. Here are some of the best “Lappu Sa Sachin” memes. 'Kaam Aisa Karo Ki Char Log' Meme Template Continues To Rule Social Media, Check Funny Memes and Hilarious Tweets Shared by Netizens.

we really went from "mahesh dalle" to "lappu sa sachin" very quickly. — Rohitt. ♡ (@rohitt_pal) August 1, 2023

Stop bringing her on my tl .... Lappu sa sachin hai 😭😭😭 https://t.co/n4Tbw0hmch — SUMIT KUMAR (B.S.P) (@sumitku32065121) July 31, 2023

"The worst she can say is no" She: pic.twitter.com/q1mq8Ui21m — 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 19, 2023

Sachin before Sachin after the "lappu sa sachin hai" video pic.twitter.com/xXW8ZY4aKT — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) July 29, 2023

Ae vadiya❌️ Lappu sa sachin ✅️ pic.twitter.com/58lZjT3w1z — komolika bhabhi ji (@Thatdammgirl2) August 1, 2023

