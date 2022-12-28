And just like that, it is the last week of the year 2022. The countdown to New Year 2023 has begun, and people have gotten busy reminiscing about the year that will end in a few days. Netizens have taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to share thoughtful quotes, messages, images and wallpapers. They also posting year-ending funny memes, jokes and hilarious GIFs to describe their experiences this year. Many are also encouraging others to narrate their tales and, in turn, trending the ‘last week of the year’ phrase! Year-Ending 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: A Look Back at the Year in a Hilarious Way! Posts & One-Liners To Celebrate the Joyous Time.

That's Me, Surprised ME

what do you mean its the last week of the year pic.twitter.com/Gfn4KicaU3 — adri🦋 (@strokesluvr) December 27, 2022

So Cute

Here’s a morale boost for the last week of the year! pic.twitter.com/tqsd0nnRu3 — Margaritaville Tenant’s Union (@_Bad_Infinity) December 27, 2022

Have The Best Week of The Year

Have a nice week, the last week of the year. pic.twitter.com/nLPB6qH5Nj — Eric Oosting (@EricOosting) December 27, 2022

Alrighty!!

🎄 done, last week of the year 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZC7aEs2nzb — Mr. Intuitive - Trumors Only. (@BlackberryXRP) December 27, 2022

Okay, Then

😅 hey, hows the last week of the year going? pic.twitter.com/kdTYmwNcut — Eli (@chilita_eli) December 26, 2022

Awww

📸| Hande Instagram Story “Is it the last week of the year now 😒”#HandeErçel @HandeErcel pic.twitter.com/iKExHlWnJG — Hande Erçel Updates (@hande_updates) December 26, 2022

Cool

Mood going into the last trading week of the year: pic.twitter.com/ET9mTlUD2K — WOLF (@WOLF_Financial) December 26, 2022

Make It Count

Gm 🌅 Rise and grind 😤 last week of the year are you making it count? pic.twitter.com/dPDbUyPbtx — ct710.eth (@ct710_) December 28, 2022

