An official with Azerbaijan's national firefighting service, Colonel Zaur Mirzayev, has been fired and arrested over a 'leaked video' of one of his many sexual encounters secretly recorded on his office computer. A clip had gone viral of a man in uniform locking the door of his office at the Emergency Situations Ministry and proceeding with kissing and fondling a uniform-clad female official. Prosecutors have alleged that Mirzayev "installed a hidden camera on his service computer" and acted "with the dirty personal intention of satisfying his sexual desire" and feeding "other addictions."

Prosecutors said the official "took video and photos while having sexual intercourse and other forms of intimate relations in the office." https://t.co/eoFoMs95QI — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) August 19, 2022

