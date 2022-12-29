A viral video shared on Twitter shows a lion's aggressive attack that has shocked more than 23k viewers. The footage shows a group of men around, watching the wild beast sitting calmly inside his cage. Out of them, one man puts his hand inside the wild beast's cage to pet him. Seconds later, when another man put his hand to caress the animal, it rose from the ground violently and lurched at the human to bit off his finger. The man escaped the lion's wrath by pulling off his hand on time. Terrifying Video: Lion Charges, Attacks Man As He Fights For Life.

Here's The Viral Clip:

