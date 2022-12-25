World Cup-winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi also happens to be a romantic husband. He loves his childhood sweetheart, wife and mother of his three sons, Antonela Roccuzzo, ardently. And Messi does not shy away from expressing his love in front of the world. We had seen the 35-year-old clicking photos of his beautiful wife at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, where Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy. And once again, Antonela Roccuzzo became the cynosure of his eyes celebrating Christmas 2022. Lionel Messi shared a couple of videos on his Instagram stories that showcased beautiful Antonela looking gorgeous in a mini cutout red dress, dancing to peppy music while holding a glass of drink. Fans of this adorable couple are thrilled and sharing Messi’s latest IG videos online. Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids Wish ‘Feliz Navidad’ Celebrating Christmas 2022, View Cute Messi Family Photo.

Lionel Messi's Wifey Antonela Roccuzzo

UNA VEZ MAS MESSI DEJANDO LA VARA ALTA , SUBIO UNA HISTORIA DE ANTONELLA BAILANDO PERO QUE HOMBRE Y ELLA PERO QUE MUJER DIOS LA MEJOR PAREJA DE ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/8imIAVORlO — franco (@brillamila) December 24, 2022

Random? Really?

You know Leo Messi is living his best life when he starts posting random videos of Antonella 😂♥️. pic.twitter.com/PuR5fh16Ni — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) December 25, 2022

She Is So Adorable

El video que subió leo messi a ig de antonella bailando No me alcanzan los 🛐🛐🛐🛐🛐 para semejante mujer pic.twitter.com/NWhPJtvoK8 — Pía 🇦🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@pia_dmn) December 24, 2022

Hahaha

messi grabando a antonella pic.twitter.com/N8LGEpqkee — santi ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sxseils) December 24, 2022

Awwww

