Argentina captain Lionel Messi attended his niece's 15th birthday in Rosario with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children. As it has been for Messi these days after his recent victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Messi was swarmed by hundreds of fans as he reached there. A video of him at the event has surfaced where he was seen singing and dancing to "Muchachos", a song started by a fan which became a powerful expression of national pride. This song was invoked during the Qatar World Cup, and Messi can be seen singing along and having a good time in the video too. Check out the video here. Lionel Messi's Qatar Room to Be Converted into Museum to Commemorate Argentina's Triumph at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi Sings ‘Muchachos’

🔟 MESSI AGITÓ CON "MUCHACHOS" AL RITMO DE LOS PALMERAS 👉 El capitán campeón del mundo asistió a la fiesta de 15 de su sobrina en Rosario y se lo vio cantando y haciendo pogo con su familia y amigos 📲 Leé más: https://t.co/oDSsBouguT 📹 Mirá el video 👇 pic.twitter.com/wUUUaCejO2 — Ámbito Financiero (@Ambitocom) December 28, 2022

