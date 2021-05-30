Birthdays are always special. Recently, a Twitter user named Casey Feigh posted a few pictures of his nieces' third birthday celebration. In his tweet, he has mentioned that his niece Leona had asked him to get her a Disney's Lion King cake (specifically the moment where Mufasa dies) for her birthday celebration. And she also had a cute reason for ordering such a 'sad' cake. She felt that she can have the whole cake as everyone will become sad after watching Mufasa died. The reaction of his niece is indeed adorable in the pictures. Take a look:

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

