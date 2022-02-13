Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. From kids to adults, there are many who are performing to the hook step of the song “Dholida” or recreating Alia’s scene as a brothel manager. However, one of the iconic scenes (as shown in the trailer) has been recreated by little girls and that has not gone down well with many. Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi too has reacted to the numerous videos and has slammed this viral trend.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts

Gangubai Kathiawadi was a brothel manager in the red light area of Kamathipura. This child, of course may not be aware of what she is being asked to portray, but am certain @filmfare and filmmakers do. In case they don’t, then @NCPCR_ should step in and help educate? https://t.co/f39VJN1p0b — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 13, 2022

Netizens Are Upset

Do her parents know who Gangubai was? Is it appropriate to dress a toddler like her? Is it appropriate for this toddler to pretend to smoke? All this just for likes/views? This is a HUGE parenting fail. @KanoongoPriyank Sir. Please see this. Too many such instances these days. pic.twitter.com/XZiUQUbq5r — Kamal Vedā / कमल वेदा (@iKamalVeda) February 13, 2022

And That's A Humble Request

Remember: her name was Gangubai Kothewali, please consider this before making children enact scenes from her biopic. — Tushar Kant Naik ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) February 13, 2022

Officials Demand To Remove This Post

Committing a mistake is one thing. Shamelessly sticking to it is quite another. Before a legal action is taken against you, its better to remove this post. — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) February 13, 2022

Not Impressed With Alia's Promotional Stunts

@aliaa08 is herself promoting stories on Instagram of kids portraying Gangubai. Are these folks dumb or perverts? I guess both. — Sv (@sv_11_11) February 13, 2022

Shameful Act

why kids though 😭 I'm not saying Gangubai wasn't a legendary icon but kids aren't mature enough to understand what she was, hence this is problematic on so many levels. SHAME — Nasty Kangster (@Kruti123456) February 13, 2022

