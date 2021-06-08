Instagram drew flak from social media users after a GIF of Lord Shiva with a wine glass was seen on the Facebook-owned social media platform. The app, which allows people to post photos, videos, was under fire after people said that their sentiments were hurt seeing the GIF. Several users took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the new GIF that appeared on Instagram. The viral GIF appeared when a user would search 'Shiva' on the app.

Earlier, Amazon and Google were too under fire for hurting the sentiments people of Karnataka. Amazon faced criticism after users claimed that a bikini having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem was available for sale on its Canada site. Meanwhile, Google had faced outrage over a search result that showed Kannada as India's 'ugliest language'.

Take a look at the tweets below:

What the hell is going on is every body seeing these People what type of picture Insta team using in reels for Lord Shiva. India goverment please take action else we need to go to court. #Instagram #MarkZuckerberg #PMOIndia #AmitShah #BJP4India #BJP4UP #CMYogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/pd0ciKCLG4 — Amardeep Tanwar (@AmardeepTanwar7) June 8, 2021

This shiva sticker on Instagram disrespects hindu God Shiv ji.@instagram is islamgram? pic.twitter.com/VSt1W27A9R — Shahcastic - Mota bhai 😎 (@shahcastic) June 8, 2021

When You Search "SHIVA" On Instagram GIF#HinduphoicInstagram @instagram Insulting our lord shiva😑😑😤 pic.twitter.com/EUg4OMtMl7 — 𝙰𝚛𝚙𝚒𝚝𝚊 𝚂𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚑 (@_arpitasng) June 8, 2021

When you search Shiva on Instagram . pic.twitter.com/qsLwW3RspF — मंजीत सिंह (@manjeet_singhiz) June 8, 2021

FIR Lodged in Delhi Against Instagram:

