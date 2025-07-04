In May 2021, a clinic in Morocco's Casablanca welcomed nine babies into the world, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most children born in a single birth to survive. In what can be seen as good news, the world's only surviving nonuplets recently turned four years old. Guinness World Records confirmed the news and shared the nonuplets' mom, Halima Cisse's, throwback pics from her pregnancy, in which she is seen glowing. The nonoplets were born to Halima and her husband, Abdelkader Arby, on May 4, 2021. Guinness World Records said that the nine children recently celebrated their 4th birthday. "She and her partner, Abdelkader Arby recently celebrated the 4th birthday of their nine gorgeous record-breaking babies – the Mali nonuplets," Guinness World Records said. Guinness World Record Set by World’s Only Surviving Nonuplets for Most Children Born and Survived in Single Birth (View Pics).

Mali Nonuplets Celebrated Their 4th Birthday Recently

