A man claimed to have ordered football stockings from Myntra, however, he received a triumph bra. The e-tailer further refused to replace the product. He took to Twitter to share the incident. Scroll down to check his tweet.

Ordered football stockings. Received a triumph bra. @myntra's response? "Sorry, can't replace it". So I'm going to be wearing a 34 CC bra to football games, fellas. Ima call it my sports bra. pic.twitter.com/hVKVwJLWGr — Kashyap (@LowKashWala) October 17, 2021

