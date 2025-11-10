Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA), rose 4.37% to INR 256.62 on Monday morning, November 10, after the company posted a significant 243% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 34 crore in Q2FY26, compared to INR 10 crore in the same quarter last year. The PAT is attributable to equity shareholders of the parent. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 10, 2025: Swiggy, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto Infra Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

