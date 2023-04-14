Social media is flooded with the video of a man playing the piano. You must be thinking what is so unique about a man performing a musical instrument. Well, let's just say the bird who serves as his sidekick is the video's high point. As the man plays the piano, a bird sitting on a stand sings in perfect harmony. The outcome is really mind-blowing, and you will be shocked to hear it. The bird in the video resembles a parrot species, and seems to be a pet. This Bird is a Bathroom Singer! Video of Parrot Vibing and Singing While Sitting On Toilet Seat Goes Viral; Netizens Burst Out Laughing.

Man Plays Piano as Pet Bird Joins In

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)