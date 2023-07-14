The food delivery executives work tirelessly even in monsoons. Many times they are fully drenched in the rain yet deliver the food on time. As an act of kindness, an Instagram content creator named Siddhesh Lokare created a 'Relax Station' for the food delivery agents who are doing their jobs even during heavy rains. He is seen stopping the delivery boys and offering them food and beverages in the viral video. "This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food [sic]," Siddhesh added in the caption of the heartwarming Instagram post. 'This is Why People Love Bombay': Woman Loses iPhone While Travelling in Mumbai, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and Swiggy Boy Help Her Find Lost Mobile Phone (Check Viral Twitter Thread).

Check the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhesh Lokare🙋🏻‍♂️ (@sidiously_)

