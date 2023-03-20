A video of a man breaking gender stereotypes by donning a skirt and roaming in the city of Mumbai is going viral on social media. The video shows a man wearing a skirt and doing a catwalk inside a Mumbai local train. The video was shared by Instagram user Shivam Bhardwaj, who is also known as 'The Guy in a Skirt'. Shivam, who is a fashion blogger with over 30,000 followers is seen doing a catwalk inside a Mumbai local train in the video which has now gone viral. Sharing the video with his followers, Shivam wrote, "'Went like this to the most public place of Mumbai- MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN." Video of Man Drinking Alcohol Inside Luggage Compartment of Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral, Police Ask GRP To Take Action.

Went Like This to the Most Public Place of Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVAM BHARDWAJ🏳️‍🌈 (@theguyinaskirt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)