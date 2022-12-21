Feminist Clementine Ford has slammed an Australian man for stealing his girlfriend’s moment. This is in reference to a video that had surfaced of the man proposing to his girlfriend at her graduation ceremony. Ford said the proposal was not romantic, and by doing so, the man made it all about himself with the proposal on the day when the woman had just graduated. The video has now been deleted, which showed the man stopping the woman right after she accepted her degree and getting down on one knee to propose. Take a look at what Ford has to say. Boyfriend Proposes Girlfriend During IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match, Video of Indian Couple Goes Viral.

Get The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford)

