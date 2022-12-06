A viral video shared by a username Reg Saddler on Twitter shows a maned wolf crossing an unnamed street calmly. Maned Wolf is neither a fox nor a wolf; it is an endangered species found in remote plains areas of central South America. The magnificent animals are omnivorous eaters and primarily solitary hunters. In the comment section of the clip, a user commented, "Looks fake, the dark fur on the neck keeps appearing and disappearing". The footage has left the internet astonished. Endangered Red Panda Born in England's Paradise Wildlife Park, Watch Video of 'Little Red' Bringing a Ray of Hope!

Maned Wolf Caught On Camera!

Does anyone know what the heck this is?! 🎥 via Imgur pic.twitter.com/FwBBJCfgb6 — Reg Saddler (@zaibatsu) December 3, 2022

