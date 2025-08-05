Marks & Spencer has recently received severe criticism after a customer’s experience at the retailer’s lingerie section caused online uproar. Author JK Rowling also took to X (formerly Twitter), calling for a boycott of the brand. In a complaint to M&S, the mother said that she felt it was “completely inappropriate” for her daughter to be attended by a “biological male” in a lingerie section of the store. An M&S customer service assistant responded the following day, apologising for the incident. “Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your experience. We deeply regret the distress your daughter felt during her visit to our store. We understand how important this milestone is for her, and we are truly sorry that it did not go as you had hoped,” The Telegraph quoted the email. Marks & Spencer Confirms Cyber Incident: M&S Stores Open, App and Website Operational With Minor Delays in Click and Collect Orders.

JK Rowling Calls Out Marks & Spencer

It's time for women to vote with their wallets. If stores like M&S continue to flout the Supreme Court ruling on women-only spaces, prioritising the wishes of men who want to undress near, or help fit bras on teenage girls, a boycott seems appropriate.https://t.co/9RsUetLEVA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 4, 2025

Marks & Spencer Issues Apology

Marks & Spencer has apologised to a mother for causing her teenage daughter “distress” after she was asked if she needed help by a trans employee in its bra sectionhttps://t.co/iYn8t5a3jv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 4, 2025

