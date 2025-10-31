In a heartwarming viral moment that’s winning over the internet, a video of a little boy confidently taking centre stage during a traditional ghazal night, only to break into an enthusiastic rendition of the children’s classic “Wheels on the Bus.” The video of the little boy singing "Wheels on the Bus" has gone viral on social media. The video has so far received over 121K likes on Instagram and 755 comments. "This is cutest thing on the internet," one user commented. "Cutest concert ever," said another. The third user praised the boy, saying, " What an awesome and amazing way to build a child's confidence!!" Texas: Monkey in a Diaper Runs Wild Inside Spirit Halloween Store in Plano, Swings From Rafters for 30 Minutes Before Being Lured Down With a Cookie; Video Goes Viral.

Video of Little Boy Singing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ Wins Internet

‘Cutest Thing on Internet’

‘Cutest concert’

‘Mehfil-E-Cocomelon’

Internet in Praise of Little Boy

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)