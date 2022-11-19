International Men’s Day 2022 is observed on November 19, Saturday. The day recognises, honours and celebrates the achievements of boys and men worldwide. Their significant contributions to the family, society and country are lauded on the day, with people wishing them with lovely greetings, quotes and messages. Netizens are also using the day to raise their issues by trending a hashtag ‘MenToo.’ Many are posting #MenToo to highlight unfair treatment, harassment and injustice faced by men on day to day basis. Interestingly, MenToo is a social movement started in India that was started to fight against the false allegations in MeToo movement in the country. MeToo is a global social movement to give victims a voice against sexual harassment, rape culture and sexual abuse. It had seen more females recount their ordeals and name their perpetrators.

Sorry State Of Affairs!

#InternationalMensDay My gold digger wife already ruined my life !! She wants to enrich her family and brother by extorting money from me !!!#menlivesmatters #MenToo pic.twitter.com/okoPqEOwu5 — Victim Men (@victim_men) November 19, 2022

Men Have Emotions Too

'Men who can cry are strong men ' Happy International Mens Day .👬 #MenToo #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/uUMUL60n1J — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) November 19, 2022

Upsetting

Do Listen

They Too Deserve It

Men too deserve to be spoiled, given compliments, told that they are appreciated, that their effort is valued, and made to feel secure. Because men get tired of being strong, holding in the tears, being looked down upon, taken advantage of. We see you 💙💙💙#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/5s8vJS1j5G — Ames (@AmyMC1978) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)