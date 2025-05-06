A routine conversation with a car cleaner took a bizarre turn when he revealed that his wife, who had been battling a heart condition, had started speaking fluent Tamil— a language she had never learned. The car cleaner believes his wife has been possessed by a ghost, citing her sudden ability to speak Tamil in full sentences, despite no exposure to the language. He had taken her to doctors and even tried rituals at a nearby mosque, but her condition only worsened, with her Tamil-speaking abilities increasing. The imam, after conducting several rituals, advised the car cleaner to return home to Nepal, warning that staying in Chennai could be dangerous for her health. The car cleaner is now heading back to Nepal, hoping to find answers in his homeland. Is it a medical mystery or something supernatural? Only time will tell. Some believe the woman’s behaviour may stem from an undiagnosed mental health condition, possibly triggered recently. Others suggest it could be a genuine paranormal episode needing spiritual intervention. 'Good Old Days of Bengaluru Are Gone Forever': Bangalore Resident's Post About Jayanagar's Transformation From Residential Area to Commercial Hub Goes Viral, Strikes Chord With Bengalureans.

Chennai Man’s Car Cleaner Takes Month-Long Leave, Claiming His Wife Is ‘Possessed’

Folks, something spooky just happened. My regular car cleaner is going on a month long break. Said there’s an emergency, and he has to return to Nepal. I offered to help with some money for the trip, but what he said next gave me chills. He said: “Mere wife ko chudail ne pakad… — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) May 5, 2025

Health Is Declining Her health is also going down day by day. — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) May 5, 2025 Psychiatrist? He has been taking her to the GH, and the GH here is supposed to be really good. Not sure which specialist, etc. He has already bought tickets to go back, etc, so I didn't ask any further questions, plus I was taken a bit aback tbh. This guy is a smart guy. — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) May 5, 2025

‘This Is Paranormal Happening’

Rajarshi Nandy has described instances like this and how tantric healers and other kinds of exorcists have helped. These are paranormal happenings which cannot always be dismissed as superstition. — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) May 5, 2025

