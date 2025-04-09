A shocking video has surfaced showing a woman repeatedly slapping her husband in public, accusing him of living off her earnings. Captured outside a shop and widely shared on X, the footage shows the woman shouting, “Meri kamai khaate ho, mere par hi hukum chalaoge?” while grabbing his collar. A crowd watches silently as the man remains passive, trying only to block her blows. The video, captioned “A disturbing video shows a wife publicly slapping her husband just because he isn’t earning,” has triggered massive outrage online. Viewers are calling out the violence and the public humiliation the man endured. TTE Kicked, Punched and Abused by Railway Guards for Conducting Check on SLR Coach at Prayagraj Station, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Slaps Husband in Public

A disturbing video shows a wife publicly Slapping her husband just because he isn’t earning pic.twitter.com/UqEJ7xITbW — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 8, 2025

